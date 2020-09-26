No. 3 Oklahoma Upset by Unranked Kansas State After Blowing 21-Point Lead

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The unranked Kansas State Wildcats overcame a 21-point deficit to shock the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners 38-35 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

After Oklahoma took a 35-14 lead with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter, Kansas State rattled off 24 unanswered points to pull ahead.

A 38-yard rushing touchdown by Deuce Vaughn and subsequent extra point tied the game at 35-35 with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter, and then Blake Lynch nailed a 50-yard field goal with 4:32 remaining to put the Wildcats on top 38-35.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson was the star of the game for KSU, as he threw for 334 yards and one touchdown and added three scores on the ground.

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler put up big numbers as well with 387 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions, one of which led to a Kansas State touchdown and another effectively ended the game with 34 seconds left.

Although the Oklahoma defense held Kansas State to a manageable 400 yards and the Wildcats went just 2-of-11 on third downs, the fact that KSU had a 4-0 turnover advantage was the biggest difference.

The Wildcats also won the special teams battle, as a blocked punt set up Vaughn's tying touchdown:

Saturday's result was shocking for several reasons, including the fact that Oklahoma and Kansas State performed like polar opposites last week.

In the Sooners' season-opening game against Missouri State, they won 48-0 on the strength of 290 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions from Rattler.

Conversely, Kansas State surprisingly fell 35-31 to Arkansas State at home, as it surrendered five passing touchdowns in the defeat.

Both Kansas State and Oklahoma sit at 1-1, and the Sooners promise to experience a significant tumble in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

There is still plenty of football left, but Oklahoma's College Football Playoff hopes took a major hit Saturday.

The Sooners will attempt to bounce back next week when they face Iowa State on the road, while Kansas State will look to score another victory when it hosts Texas Tech.