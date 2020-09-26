Video: Auburn, Kentucky TDs Negated by Controversial Officiating, Replay Reviews

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Fans of bad officiating had to be overjoyed by what happened during a strange sequence in Saturday's game between Kentucky and Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Late in the second quarter, Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. clearly broke the plane and should have been awarded a touchdown.

The officials ruled he was stopped short and announced the call stood after a replay review.

Two plays later, Roger McCreary picked off Terry Wilson in the end zone and appeared to go 100 yards for an Auburn touchdown. That score was called back after Derick Hall was called for targeting during the return.

Hall was also ejected from the game.

Auburn went into the locker room with an 8-7 lead as a result of the controversial no-touchdown call. The Tigers would go on to win the game 29-13 over their SEC rivals.