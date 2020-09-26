LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. Hospitalized Due to Illness; 'To Be Discharged Soon'

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will miss the team's season opener against Mississippi State after being hospitalized on Friday night because of an illness not related to COVID-19.

Per an official statement from the school, Stingley went to the hospital after becoming "acutely ill" but is "expected to be discharged soon."

Appearing on WNXX 98.1 FM's pregame show, LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry discussed Stingley's health.

"He's doing well," he said (h/t Wilson Alexander of The Advocate). "He's talking and he's walking. It's not COVID-related at all. His parents are with him. Mother and father. Sister. And he's in good shape. It's positive what we're hearing. He will not be playing today in the game."

A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Stingley was rated as the nation's No. 3 overall recruit and a 5-star prospect by 247Sports last year. He committed to LSU in June 2018 and started all 15 games as a true freshman.

Stingley led the SEC with six interceptions and was a consensus All-American in 2019 to help the Tigers win the CFP National Championship.