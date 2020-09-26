WWE SmackDown TV Ratings Revealed for Final Show Before Clash of Champions

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Friday night's go-home episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox essentially held even in the ratings compared to last week's show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.032 million viewers, which was barely down from the 2.037 million viewers it garnered last week. SmackDown also did a 0.55 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, which was No. 1 for the night.

Friday's SmackDown was the final episode before Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view, and there was no shortage of build for that event.

The main event saw universal champion Roman Reigns and his cousin, Jey Uso, cut promos on each other ahead of their highly anticipated match. Uso was particularly fiery, which led to Reigns laying him out with a Superman Punch on the ramp to close the show.

SmackDown opened with an ascension ceremony for the Intercontinental Championship ladder match between Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles at Clash of Champions.

All three Superstars cut promos, and then Zayn attacked both Hardy and Styles with a ladder, which prompted Adam Pearce to put them in a Triple Threat match against each other that night.

Zayn picked up the win when he took advantage of Styles hitting Hardy with a Phenomenal Forearm by throwing AJ out of the ring and pinning Hardy. It was Styles who stood tall to end the segment, however.

Another notable moment occurred during the match between Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans. The Fiend appeared on the big screen during the bout and red light shone on the ring, which seemingly caused Bliss to snap.

Evans won the match by disqualification when Bliss wouldn't stop attacking her while she was in the ropes, and as Bliss made her way to the back, she stared down Reigns.

Other key results included King Corbin pulling off a minor upset against Matt Riddle, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Gran Metalik.

