Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez Cleared for Walking After COVID-19 Complications

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who was diagnosed with myocarditis as a result of COVID-19, has been cleared to walk in a couple weeks, per comments Sox manager Ron Roenicke made to reporters on Friday.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe relayed Roenicke's remarks, which also included encouraging news that Rodriguez may eventually be well enough to undergo a full offseason conditioning program.

WebMD defines myocarditis as "inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium)." Viral infection is its most likely cause.

Symptoms can include abnormal heartbeat, a "sharp or stabbing chest pain or pressure" that can "spread to your neck and shoulders," fatigue and shortness of breath, among others.

Rodriguez's positive COVID-19 test was announced on July 7, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, although the pitcher told reporters (h/t Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington) that he tested positive back in March.

He also told reporters that he felt like he was "100 years old" when his COVID-19 case was active.



Rodriguez was set to resume baseball activities in July and did so but was shut down after the myocarditis diagnosis, per the Associated Press. He has missed the entire season.

However, news has largely been on the upswing since then regarding Rodriguez' health. The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reported on Aug. 1 that "the expectations are ... Rodriguez will fully recover and pitch next season. His heart is functioning normally. He will return to Florida and return to Boston as needed for checkups."

Rodriguez, 27, has pitched five big-league seasons (2015-2019), all with the Red Sox. He holds a 51-31 lifetime record and a 4.03 ERA.

The Venezuelan finished sixth in the American League Cy Young voting last season after going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 34 starts.

Rodriguez was slated to be the team's Opening Day starter this year. He did not get that chance but will look to make a comeback in time for the 2021 campaign, which begins at home on April 1 against the Baltimore Orioles.