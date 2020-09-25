Hawks' Trae Young Apologizes for Offensive Tweets After Twitter Account Hacked

John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has apologized after a hacker sent out offensive comments from his Twitter account Friday:

Paolo Songco of ClutchPoints provided screenshots of the tweets, which were deleted after Young regained control of the Twitter account.

The 22-year-old averaged 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game in his second NBA season and made the All-Star Game for the first time.

Young isn't the only high-profile athlete or team whose Twitter account has been hacked in 2020.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter, email and bank accounts, as well as his phone, were hacked in May, according to his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger (via Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel).

In January, hackers took over social media accounts of nearly half of the NFL's teams as well as the league's official account, per Jay Peters of The Verge.

FC Barcelona's Twitter accounts were hacked after the club's 2-1 win over Getafe in February, according to the Associated Press.