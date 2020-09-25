Packers' Davante Adams 'Probably Doutbful' to Play vs. Saints, Per Matt LaFleur

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are likely to take the field without their top receiver in Week 3.

Davante Adams is "probably doubtful" to suit up against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday:

Green Bay (2-0) has relied heavily on Adams so far this season. The seven-year veteran has been targeted 20 times for 17 catches, 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Adams exited a Week 2 victory against the Detroit Lions early with a hamstring injury, and while LaFleur has yet to completely rule the receiver out, it's unlikely he'll play against the Saints (1-1).

That puts the Packers in a bit of a bind.

Only one other Green Bay receiver has racked up more than 150 total receiving yards through two games with Marquez Valdes-Scantling tallying 160 yards and one touchdown on seven receptions. He's likely to see an even bigger share of targets against New Orleans.

So too will Allen Lazard, who has been targeted by quarterback Aaron Rodgers just nine times in two weeks but has caught seven passes for 108 yards and a score.

Running back Aaron Jones is also likely to see increased targets out of the backfield as well.

While the Packers boast the No. 1 overall offense in the league so far with 505 yards per game, they'll be tested by a stout New Orleans defense that ranks eighth overall and looking to bounce back after giving up 34 points in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

The Saints will have a shorter window to prepare for Green Bay and may be without a star receiver of their own with Michael Thomas questionable.

Look for Malik Taylor to get a few opportunities on Sunday with Adams sidelined. If he can help pick up some slack, the rookie wideout may be able to carve out a role for himself in Rodgers' offense.