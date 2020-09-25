Randy Moss Recalls Him, Tom Brady Getting 'Clowned' by Patriots' Bill Belichick

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Bill Belichick is known for his no-nonsense approach, but the New England Patriots head coach apparently has a wicked sense of humor that comes out behind the scenes.

Appearing on the DangerTalk podcast with Russell Wilson and Jeff Dye, former Patriots receiver Randy Moss recalled a time when Belichick "clowned" him and quarterback Tom Brady after they failed to execute a five-yard out route during a game (starts at the 21-second mark):

Belichick's methods may not be to everyone's liking, but it's hard to argue with the results. Moss spent three-plus seasons in New England and racked up 3,904 yards with 50 touchdowns on 259 receptions over 52 games.

While superstars are accustomed to getting special treatment, Belichick doesn't seem to favor anyone on his roster and will make sure they know it when they don't execute a play perfectly.