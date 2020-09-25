    House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for Sept. 25

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) shoots a 3-point basket over Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) at the end of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers won 105-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    When you hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to win a playoff game, there's a good chance you will be credited with the best play of the week.

    Sure enough, Anthony Davis' clutch three in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets checks in as House of Highlights' No. 1 play for the week of Sept. 25. 

    There was no shortage of options from the Lakers-Nuggets series to choose from as the best play of the week. Right behind Davis' three was Jamal Murray doing his best Michael Jordan impression with a dazzling layup through traffic in the second quarter of Game 4 on Thursday night. 

    Tyler Herro's 37-point outburst for the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals was also on the list. The rookie sensation's pull-up three with Marcus Smart right in front of him to put the Heat up by eight and help secure a 3-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics was named the third-best play. 

