House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for Sept. 25

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

When you hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to win a playoff game, there's a good chance you will be credited with the best play of the week.

Sure enough, Anthony Davis' clutch three in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets checks in as House of Highlights' No. 1 play for the week of Sept. 25.

There was no shortage of options from the Lakers-Nuggets series to choose from as the best play of the week. Right behind Davis' three was Jamal Murray doing his best Michael Jordan impression with a dazzling layup through traffic in the second quarter of Game 4 on Thursday night.

Tyler Herro's 37-point outburst for the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals was also on the list. The rookie sensation's pull-up three with Marcus Smart right in front of him to put the Heat up by eight and help secure a 3-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics was named the third-best play.