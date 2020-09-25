Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Clash of Champions 2020

1 of 9

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Q: After seeing how he has done on his own, would you ever want to see both Usos pursue singles careers, or should they remain a tag team? Elaborate.

It's fun to see what Uso can do on his own, but Jimmy and Jey should stick to being a tag team act once Jimmy's healed. That is their bread and butter. A short singles thing here and there is a refreshing change of pace and has opened up this awesome storyline opportunity, but if they split, they wouldn't go far on their own. They might as well stay together and keep building their legacy as one of the best tag teams of this era.

Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

Q: From a booking standpoint, who makes the most sense to win this match and why?

Hardy has more experience in ladder matches, so he should be able to overcome Styles and Zayn. He's also only been champion a short amount of time, so if Styles or Zayn were to win, WWE is just taking a step back. Let's see what Hardy can do with new challengers before writing him off as champion so fast.

Bonus Question

Q: Retribution will likely interfere at least once. In which match would it make the most sense for them to cause a DQ and why?

The only match that they can interfere in that would make sense is Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton. That way, both men can be sent out in an ambulance to create a draw and stretch that feud out. McIntyre led the charge against Retribution on Monday's Raw, so this would be payback. Any other match would be completely unrelated to this faction, so they would only be interfering for the sake of creating chaos, which is less interesting.