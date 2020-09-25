Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Clash of Champions 2020

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Clash of Champions 2020September 25, 2020
- Asuka vs. Zelina Vega (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Universal Championship)
- Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (Raw Women's Championship)
- The Riott Squad vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Cesaro and Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship)
- The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (United States Championship)
- Graham "GSM" Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Phil Lindsey (PL) (@PhilDL616)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
WWE Clash of Champions airs Sunday exclusively on WWE Network. While WWE's programming has been less than stellar lately, this card has the potential to produce an awesome pay-per-view. Here is a look at the lineup as of Friday morning:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down Sunday. Here's our lineup of contributors:
Anthony Mango
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
Q: After seeing how he has done on his own, would you ever want to see both Usos pursue singles careers, or should they remain a tag team? Elaborate.
It's fun to see what Uso can do on his own, but Jimmy and Jey should stick to being a tag team act once Jimmy's healed. That is their bread and butter. A short singles thing here and there is a refreshing change of pace and has opened up this awesome storyline opportunity, but if they split, they wouldn't go far on their own. They might as well stay together and keep building their legacy as one of the best tag teams of this era.
Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn
Q: From a booking standpoint, who makes the most sense to win this match and why?
Hardy has more experience in ladder matches, so he should be able to overcome Styles and Zayn. He's also only been champion a short amount of time, so if Styles or Zayn were to win, WWE is just taking a step back. Let's see what Hardy can do with new challengers before writing him off as champion so fast.
Bonus Question
Q: Retribution will likely interfere at least once. In which match would it make the most sense for them to cause a DQ and why?
The only match that they can interfere in that would make sense is Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton. That way, both men can be sent out in an ambulance to create a draw and stretch that feud out. McIntyre led the charge against Retribution on Monday's Raw, so this would be payback. Any other match would be completely unrelated to this faction, so they would only be interfering for the sake of creating chaos, which is less interesting.
Graham Matthews
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
Q: After seeing how he has done on his own, would you ever want to see both Usos pursue singles careers or should they remain a tag team?
To his credit, Uso has been impressive these past few weeks, and the story WWE has been telling with him and Reigns has been fun to follow. That said, I have zero interest in seeing either Uso branch off on his own. They are much better as a team and don't have a ton of value as singles stars. This feud has served its purpose nicely, though.
The Riott Squad vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
Q: If you could combine any two women in WWE to form a tag team, who would it be?
I've seen several fans suggest this pairing in the past, but I'd definitely be down for a Naomi and Bianca Belair tag team. Obviously, both should be showcased as singles stars, but there might be money in them as a tandem down the road. Their in-ring ability along with their collective charisma would be unreal.
Bonus Question
Q: Retribution will likely interfere at least once. In which match would it make the most sense for them to cause a DQ?
Hopefully, they won't show up at all, but if they are to interfere in any one match, my guess is that it would be Lashley vs. Crews. Retribution still have unfinished business with The Hurt Business if Monday's Raw were any indication. Then again, Retribution were nowhere to be seen at SummerSlam or Payback, so there's no guarantee they will appear at Clash of Champions and that's a good thing.
Erik Beaston
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
Q: After seeing how he has done on his own, would you ever want to see both Usos pursue singles careers or should they remain a tag team?
Bret Hart. Shawn Michaels. Steve Austin. All made successful transitions from tag team to singles ranks. While comparing Jey Uso to any of those three men is illogical, we never would have known what those performers were capable of without opportunity. Jey and Jimmy should absolutely take a shot at singles competition and potential breakout success. If not for that, then for no other reason than to freshen things up and give the tag division an opportunity to evolve without the Uso crutch that WWE Creative so frequently leans on.
Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
Q: What roles do you see Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss playing in this match? Will they affect the outcome?
It would make sense for Sasha Banks to interfere to set up a showdown with Bayley, but my gut says Alexa Bliss costs Nikki Cross the match, igniting their feud. Banks, meanwhile, pops up on SmackDown to set up her series of title matches with Bayley.
Bonus Question
Q: Retribution will likely interfere at least once. In which match would it make the most sense for them to cause a DQ?
It would make sense for them to interfere in Lashley vs. Crews, if only because they have established issues with The Hurt Business. But given WWE logic, they will likely pop out of the back of the ambulance during Orton vs. McIntyre, creating a non-finish that robs the fans of a finish to that particular gimmick bout. Because...why the hell not?
Donald Wood
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
Q: After seeing how he has done on his own, would you ever want to see both Usos pursue singles careers or should they remain a tag team?
There is no doubt both Jimmy and Jey Uso are extremely talented performers, and their team chemistry makes them one of the best pure tag teams in WWE history. While each should venture out on his own from time to time, their best bet at continued long-term success is as a tag team.
Cesaro and Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party
Q: Kalisto appears to be on the way to turning heel. How do you think he will fare as a villain?
Not well. To be a successful heel, you need to be good on the mic. Add in the fact that Kalisto's moveset screams excitement, and the heel turn appears to be doomed from the start.
Bonus Question
Q: Retribution will likely interfere at least once. In which match would it make the most sense for them to cause a DQ?
Considering they have a WWE contract and can do whatever they want, it would make the most sense for the stable to attack Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Business during the United States Championship match. With that said, the group's desire to destroy WWE could result in Retribution causing havoc in several bouts that WWE Creative doesn't want to have a clean finish.
Jeff J
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
Q: After seeing how he has done on his own, would you ever want to see both Usos pursue singles careers or should they remain a tag team?
I think it's beneficial for tag team members to have solo runs so their characters can evolve. It only elevates their team when they reunite. I think Jimmy and Jey have good solo potential, and it would be a fresh look.
Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews
Q: Based solely on personal opinion, who do you want to see win this match?
Lashley because the Hurt Business is the best faction in all of wrestling. Holding the U.S. Title gives them more cred and better storylines to build with everyone gunning for them. You have to get through the entire Hurt Business to win a title which will make the victory sweeter.
Bonus Question
Q: Retribution will likely interfere at least once. In which match would it make the most sense for them to cause a DQ?
Lashley vs. Crews because of the Hurt Business-Retribution feud. They could cost Apollo the title and further the rivalry.
Phil Lindsey
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
Q: After seeing how he has done on his own, would you ever want to see both Usos pursue singles careers or should they remain a tag team?
I think it would be cool to see The Usos compete in Money in the Bank or another big stipulation match. It could work well for Jimmy especially because he has such a big personality. However, it would be a shame to see them move away from the tag division because they work so well together, and both brands could use more teams. Some one-off matches would be fun, though.
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
Q: Let's assume McIntyre will retain on Sunday. Who deserves to be his next challenger after Orton? Why them?
Keith Lee should be the next challenger regardless of the winner on Sunday. No one else has established them or developed a story with both Orton and McIntyre, so Lee makes the most sense. WWE should move Aleister Black into the title picture soon as well.
Bonus Question
Q: Retribution will likely interfere at least once. In which match would it make the most sense for them to cause a DQ?
It would make the most sense for Retribution to interfere in the U.S. title match. The group already has a feud going with The Hurt Business, so Lashley would be a fitting target. This would also be a good way to protect Crews and keep him in the title hunt for a little while longer.
Kevin Berge
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
Q: After seeing how he has done on his own, would you ever want to see both Usos pursue singles careers or should they remain a tag team?
The Usos have been a part of the tag team division so long that they don't have much left to add. Much like New Day, it is time to start letting Jimmy and Jey work solo. They can add to various title scenes as singles stars who also still tag together on occasion. Both men are immensely talented, and it would be interesting to see which of the two stands out. Jey has done well for himself, but Jimmy has sometimes outshone his brother as a performer.
Asuka vs. Zelina Vega
Q: Why do you think WWE waited so long to start using Zelina Vega as a wrestler more often on the main roster?
It may come down to WWE not believing Vega was good enough as an in-ring performer. She has shone as a manager. If she worked matches and lost repeatedly, it would hurt her standing as a dominant promoter of winners. A lack of top talent spurred on WWE to give Vega a chance. Hopefully, she can prove that WWE's perception of her as only a manager is a mistake.
Bonus Question
Q: Retribution will likely interfere at least once. In which match would it make the most sense for them to cause a DQ?
Retribution has run into issues with The Hurt Business more than any other group. It would make sense if Retribution got involved in Lashley's United States Championship match. This is a repeat match with little additional build.
Crews is a solid competitor, but The All Mighty has definitively taken his title. He is the centerpiece of The Hurt Business and seemingly set to lead the group against Retribution. A DQ in that match would be the least offensive of the entire card.
Chris Mueller
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
Q: After seeing how he has done on his own, would you ever want to see both Usos pursue singles careers or should they remain a tag team?
Ideally, they could remain a tag team and pursue individual titles at different times. I hate how WWE benches the healthy member of a tag team when the other partner is injured. Using the healthy partner keeps the team on everyone's mind and gives them an opportunity to get some additional exposure.
The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza
Q: WWE has run this feud into the ground. What tag team would you like to see get the next shot at the Raw tag titles?
If both men are healthy, I would love to see Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak spend some time as a tag team. WWE needs to start rebuilding the division, and two guys like them would be able to produce incredible matches against just about anybody.
Bonus Question
Q: Retribution will likely interfere at least once. In which match would it make the most sense for them to cause a DQ?
It would have to be the U.S. title bout. The feud Retribution have going with The Hurt Business is going to continue, and if they cost Lashley the title, it would infuriate the powerhouse and give the new group some bragging rights.
Predictions
- Asuka (AM, GM, DW, JJ, PL, KB, CM, EB) vs. Vega
- McIntyre (AM, JJ, CM) vs. Orton (GM, DW, PL, KB, EB)
- Reigns (AM, GM, DW, JJ, PL, KB, CM, EB) vs. Uso
- Bayley (AM, GM, DW, JJ, PL, KB, CM, EB) vs. Cross
- The Riott Squad (PL) vs. Jax and Baszler (AM, GM, DW, JJ, KB, CM, EB)
- Cesaro and Nakamura (AM, GM, DW, JJ, PL, KB, CM, EB) vs. Lucha House Party
- Hardy (AM, GM, KB, CM) vs. Styles vs. Zayn (DW, JJ, PL, EB)
- The Street Profits (KB) vs. Andrade and Garza (AM, GM, DW, JJ, PL, CM, EB)
- Lashley (AM, GM, DW, PL, KB, EB) vs. Crews (JJ, CM)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.