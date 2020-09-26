The Banana Boat Squad and NBA Players Still Defying Age

1 of 7

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Seasons Played: 17



Age: 36

2019-20 Averages: 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 52.5 true shooting percentage

Time has not been the kindest to Carmelo Anthony. His play is many tiers below that of his Banana Boat brethren, and he never seamlessly transitioned into a more complementary, lower-volume role.

That struggle is not for a lack of trying. Criticize his peak play style relative to other prime superstars as you will, but he largely took the sort of shots Olympics Melo did during his stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, even if begrudgingly. His efficiency just never followed suit, and after being shown the door in H-Town, where he made only 10 appearances, it looked like his NBA career might be over.

It wasn't. And it still isn't.

Landing with the Portland Trail Blazers saved him. They brought him on out of desperation but have since proved to be the ideal fit, striking a balance between player and team Melo's other most recent stops did not. He made functional concessions; he set more screens, and more than half his baskets came off assists. They, in turn, allowed him to heavily dabble in what comes most natural: off-the-dribble jumpers and post-ups and the occasional clear-out.

A 36-year-old on the downswing who requires such a delicate offensive equilibrium isn't age-defying in the cleanest sense. Melo is not a net positive in every situation, and there were nights with the Blazers in which he was an outright negative. His best role might include coming off the bench and jacking shots as a member of the second unit, and who knows whether his offensive rhythm translates to noticeably fewer minutes.

But, um, this man is 36. He was out of the NBA for more than a year. And then he came back, averaged more than 32 minutes and 15 points per game and buried 38-plus percent of his triples. That he's still a bucket at all is impressive.

Only eight other players, in fact, have cleared 15 points per game while shooting better than 38 percent from deep after their 35th birthday: Ray Allen, Alex English, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, JJ Redick, Detlef Schrempf and Dominique Wilkins. That's pretty darn good company. And next season, because there will be a next season for him, Melo will have the chance to become the first 35-and-upper to accomplish this feat twice.