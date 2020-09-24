Raiders' Darren Waller Downplays Knee Injury: 'I Will Be Playing on Sunday'

John Locher/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders fans, as well as fantasy football players, will be pleased to hear what tight end Darren Waller told TMZ Sports on Thursday.

"Everything's fine," Waller said of his knee injury. "Everything's fine. I will be playing on Sunday."

According to the Raiders' official injury report, Waller did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday with a knee injury. That surely raised some eyebrows considering he appeared in each of his team's first two games this year and played all 16 last season.

He is one of the best tight ends in the league, tallying 90 catches for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.

The New Orleans Saints couldn't stop him Monday, as he finished with 12 catches for 105 yards and one touchdown in the 34-24 victory as a matchup nightmare who is too athletic for linebackers and too physical for safeties.

Waller will look to replicate that performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday.