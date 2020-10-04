WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The short journey to NXT TakeOver 31 from the last pay-per-view felt rushed, but the card still had considerable promise.

Even without having a proper build for some of the matches, No. 1 contenders were determined and it presented an opportunity to do something different, if not just to experiment.

Kyle O'Reilly against Finn Balor for the NXT Championship was a first-time-ever affair that promised to be a great in-ring show, Candice LeRae and Io Shirai as well as Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano have certain proven themselves and more.

This show could have been a sleeper hit or a dud that should have been skipped. What ended up being the case?

Which segments stood out as the best and worst of the event? What disappointments fell short of the hype, and which matches exceeded expectations?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from WWE NXT TakeOver 31.