The 10 Picks That Must Happen at 2020 WWE Draft to Keep Booking Fresh

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Change is in the air on Raw and SmackDown with Night 1 of the 2020 WWE Draft officially set for Friday, October 9th followed by Night 2 on Monday, October 12th.

Rules have yet to be revealed by WWE as to how this Draft will work. For example, the rosters for both brands were completely blown up last year and everyone was assigned to a new show, regardless of whether they were previously there or not.

It was mentioned multiple times last year that USA Network and Fox played pivotal roles—from a storyline standpoint—in determining who went where. Unfortunately, it made for a less-than-stellar and at times slightly confusing presentation with Stephanie McMahon announcing all of the picks for Raw and SmackDown in anticlimactic fashion at the top of the stage.

There has also been no word on whether NXT will have any involvement at all, so the black-and-gold brand will kept out of that conversation for now. That includes drafting Superstars from SmackDown and Raw to NXT, which could be a cool concept if executed properly.

In addition to being realistic, these top 10 picks would successfully give both brands the fresh coat of paint they could desperately use at the moment heading into the final few months of the year. For the best product possible, WWE should at least consider making these moves a reality.