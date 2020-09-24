Aces' A'ja Wilson Says Breonna Taylor Decision 'Will Never Stop My Fight'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson wasn't happy with the grand jury decision regarding the Breonna Taylor case, calling it nothing more than just a "slap on the wrist," per Mechelle Voepel of ESPN.

After Taylor was shot and killed by police officers executing a no-knock warrant in March, a grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, decided Wednesday not to charge any of the three involved with directly killing the Black woman. Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on first-degree wanton endangerment charges for shooting into neighboring apartments, while the other two officers involved face no charges, per Ray Sanchez and Elizabeth Joseph of CNN.

Wilson discussed her disappointment Thursday along with her next steps:

"I can't even express it enough, how tough it is, and just how disgusted that I am. But this has not stopped the fight; this will never stop my fight This is making me want to push through even more, because Black women deserve so much better than what is going on right now. It just lights a fire in my ass to continue to do what I need to get done and to push through this, and then work from outside the bubble once these couple of weeks are up."

The 24-year-old has been a star on the court inside the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy in Florida. She averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in the regular season, leading her Las Vegas Aces to the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

A win Thursday against the Connecticut Sun would put the Aces in the WNBA Finals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The WNBA has also been focused on issues off the court. It dedicated the 2020 season to Taylor and the Say Her Name movement, even putting her name on jerseys.

The league put out a statement following Wednesday's decision, calling it a "disappointing outcome."