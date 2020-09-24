Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr. Ruled out vs. Dolphins Because of Chest, Back Injuries

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark Jr. has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins because of chest and back injuries, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mark Long of the Associated Press added the Jaguars are taking a "cautious approach" with Chark and he's expected to return for the Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chark missed practice Wednesday and was limited earlier in the week.

The 24-year-old leads his team with 109 receiving yards this season to go with his one touchdown, although his opportunities have been limited through the first two games. He currently ranks fourth on the Jaguars in targets (7) behind Keelan Cole (12), Laviska Shenault Jr. (8) and Chris Conley (8).

Each of these receivers will likely see a bigger role in Week 3, while tight end Tyler Eifert could be a key target around the goal line.

There were high expectations for Chark going into the season after a breakout 2019 when he had 73 catches for 1,008 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, leading Jacksonville in each category. It led to a Pro Bowl selection in his second NFL season.

An injury could slow the development of the 6'4" wideout and damage the Jaguars passing attack, but this does not appear to be a long-term injury.