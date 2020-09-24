Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry Fight Reportedly Set for UFC 255

John Locher/Associated Press

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will reportedly return to the Octagon on Nov. 21.

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Lawler will take on Mike Perry at UFC 255.

UFC President Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto in August the Nov. 21 show will be headlined by a double main event with Deiveson Figueiredo defending the men's flyweight title against Cody Garbrandt and Valentina Shevchenko putting the women's flyweight title on the line against Jennifer Maia.



The bout will be Lawler's second in less than three months after he sat out over a year. He lost to Neil Magny by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night on Aug. 29.

Prior to that fight, Lawler hadn't competed since losing to Colby Covington in August 2019. He's lost five of his last six fights overall, including four straight dating back to December 2017.

Perry recently scored a victory over Mickey Gall by unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN on June 27. The 29-year-old is 14-6 overall in his mixed martial arts career and has won seven of his 13 fights since signing with UFC in 2016.