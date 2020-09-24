Dana White Says UFC 'Won't Muzzle Anybody' After Colby Covington's Remarks

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White indicated the company won't curtail Colby Covington's ability to speak publicly after he made comments that were deemed "racist" and "disgusting" by another fighter.

"These guys all have their own causes, things, their own beliefs. We don't muzzle anybody here," White said, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "We let everybody speak their mind. I don't know what he said that was racist. I don't know if I heard anything racist that he said."

Covington is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and went out of his way to bring politics into his victory over Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night 178 last Saturday.

"He's a communist; he's a Marxist," Covington said of Woodley. "He stands for criminals. He hates America. That's why he got broke tonight."

