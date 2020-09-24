Davante Adams: Hamstring Injury Is 'Feeling Better' Ahead of Packers vs. Saints

Jim Mone/Associated Press

After he departed Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said Wednesday his hamstring is "feeling better" but he is unsure if he'll be able to play during his team's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints.

"It's too early to tell," Adams said, per Packers.com's Mike Spofford. "It's feeling better. I think we're making good progress every day. But we're just going to wait it out and see."

Adams considered a return to Sunday night's victory, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur kept him out as the Packers closed in on their 42-21 win.

The 27-year-old recorded a franchise-record-tying 14 catch in Week 1 for 156 yards and two scores. Before he left against the Lions, he had three catches for 36 yards. Even without him, the high-flying Packers offense amassed more than 500 yards for the second week in a row. But quarterback Aaron Rodgers noted that Adams lining up from scrimmage makes a difference.

"We need Davante," he said. "We always need Davante. He's so damn talented. I think what we learned was maybe just how damn talented he is. He's a game-changer and he changes the way defenses play."

Though he did not practice Wednesday, Adams said there was no decision on his participation in Sunday night's game.

