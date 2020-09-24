Davante Adams: Hamstring Injury Is 'Feeling Better' Ahead of Packers vs. Saints

Davante Adams: Hamstring Injury Is 'Feeling Better' Ahead of Packers vs. SaintsSeptember 24, 2020
After he departed Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said Wednesday his hamstring is "feeling better" but he is unsure if he'll be able to play during his team's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints.
"It's too early to tell," Adams said, per Packers.com's Mike Spofford. "It's feeling better. I think we're making good progress every day. But we're just going to wait it out and see."
Adams considered a return to Sunday night's victory, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur kept him out as the Packers closed in on their 42-21 win.
The 27-year-old recorded a franchise-record-tying 14 catch in Week 1 for 156 yards and two scores. Before he left against the Lions, he had three catches for 36 yards. Even without him, the high-flying Packers offense amassed more than 500 yards for the second week in a row. But quarterback Aaron Rodgers noted that Adams lining up from scrimmage makes a difference.
"We need Davante," he said. "We always need Davante. He's so damn talented. I think what we learned was maybe just how damn talented he is. He's a game-changer and he changes the way defenses play."
Though he did not practice Wednesday, Adams said there was no decision on his participation in Sunday night's game.
"It'll probably be a decision that's made later in the week most likely, just to get a full assessment, give me the full amount of time I need to get right, to a real comfortable spot," he said. "Obviously I don't think we're there just yet, but we're making great strides on the way there."
In Adams' absence Sunday, Aaron Jones picked up 18 and carries for a career-high 168 rushing yards, while he also added four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.