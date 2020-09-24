Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

AC Milan announced striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League third qualifying-round match against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

"The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home," Milan said in a statement. "All other team members and staff have tested negative."

