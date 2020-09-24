AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings with Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston AEW Title Match

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

With AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT going head-to-head on Wednesday night for the second consecutive week, AEW once again came out on top in the ratings battle.

According to F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez, Dynamite averaged 835,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT garnered 696,000 viewers on USA Network.

Both shows were headlined by big matches with title implications. The main event of Dynamite was an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, which Mox won when he forced Kingston to pass out.

Kingston and The Lucha Bros stood tall to end the show, however, as they attacked Moxley and made him pay for prevailing in the match.

Also, Brodie Lee successfully defended the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy, but Cody made a surprise return by wiping out members of Dark Order. Lee then challenged Cody to a dog collar match for the TNT title.

Other key moments included Miro and Kip Sabian beating Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in Miro's debut match for AEW, Adam "Hangman" Page beating Evil Uno and the team of Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa defeating Ivelisse and Diamante.

The main event of NXT was a five-man elimination gauntlet match featuring Kyle O'Reilly, Kushida, Bronson Reed, Timothy Thatcher and Cameron Grimes with the winner going on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver next month.

Despite being one of the first two Superstars in the match, O'Reilly went the distance and last eliminated Grimes to earn a title shot.

The first match of the night was a battle royal with the winner earning a match against NXT Women's champion Io Shirai at TakeOver. The battle royal came down to Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart, and LeRae was able to launch Shotzi off the steel steps and to the floor in order to win the match.

Additionally, Tommaso Ciampa beat Jake Atlas, NXT North American champion Damian Priest defeated Austin Theory, the team of Roderick Strong and Danny Burch beat Fabian Aichner and Raul Mendoza, and Ridge Holland won a squash match.

Next week's NXT will be the go-home episode of the show prior to NXT TakeOver on Oct. 4.

