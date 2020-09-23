Tiger Woods Commits to Title Defense at Zozo Championship Ahead of Masters

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Tiger Woods will be making an appearance before November's Masters.

The veteran golfer confirmed Wednesday that he would be defending his title at the Zozo Championship, per Bob Harig of ESPN. The event is traditionally held in Japan but will instead take place in Thousand Oaks, California, on Oct. 22-25.

"It's disappointing we will not be able to play in Japan this year, but Sherwood Country Club will be a great backdrop for what I know will be a great championship," Woods said.

It will be a nice prep event for Woods ahead of the Masters following his disappointing performance at the U.S. Open, where he failed to make the cut, finishing 10 over par.

Woods was frustrated, to say the least, after his poor showing at Winged Foot, per Ben Everill of PGATour.com:

"It's frustrating that I'm not going to be here for the weekend and be able to compete for this great championship. It feels like the way the golf course is changing, is turning, that anybody who makes the cut has the opportunity to win this championship. I didn't get myself that opportunity.

"Physically it was frustrating that I didn't drive the ball as well as I needed to. Iron play was pretty much the way it has been. It's been good, and I finally putted well. But on this golf course it's imperative that you hit fairways, and I did not do that."

In his five events since golf restarted over the summer after the PGA Tour suspended the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his top finish was 37th at the PGA Championship.

Woods is the defending Masters champion as well, however, and will be expected to play well at Augusta National, where he's won five green jackets. He isn't trending the right way at the moment, but a strong showing at the Zozo Championship could help him reverse course.