NBA Trade Rumors: Rounding Up Buzz on Potential 2020 Draft Deals and Plans

The Cleveland Cavaliers will head into the 2020 offseason with quite a bit to prove.

Cleveland is on the heels of consecutive losing seasons following the departure of LeBron James in the summer of 2018. The Cavs' decision to draft Darius Garland and go with a small backcourt did not pay dividends, and the team is also coming off a season of internal turmoil and the firing of former head coach John Beilein.

Yet, the Cavs were aggressors at the trade deadline in spite of their losing status, acquiring former All-Star center Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons. Cleveland did not have the opportunity to play many games after trading for Drummond, but it was 4-4 with him in the rotation and 5-6 after J.B. Bickerstaff took over for Beilein.

Drummond has already stated he will accept his player option for the 2020-21 season, and there is a sense Cleveland could be active in doing whatever it takes to make a playoff push next season.

Chris Fedor of cleveland.com reported Cavs owner Dan Gilbert will "allow the front office to take on future salary—if the move makes sense and the piece coming back significantly improves their chances either in the short or long term."

Fedor also reported the Cavaliers will "explore trade opportunities" using the No. 5 overall pick, one of their best assets.

It remains to be seen whether Cleveland is targeting a bona fide star. Fedor reported in August the Cavs could have interest in Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons should he become available, stating the team feels "they have enough to assemble an enticing package especially with recent first-rounders littering the roster, a top-six pick coming in October and a future first from the Milwaukee Bucks."

The Cavaliers would almost certainly move either Garland or Collin Sexton in a deal for Simmons in addition to draft assets. Adding the former Rookie of the Year would give the team more playmaking alongside a legitimate stretch-4 in Kevin Love and a possible budding star in Kevin Porter Jr. However, the Cavs also have a paint-bound center in Drummond.

Acquiring a two-way star like Simmons—who would greatly improve the team's perimeter defense—would almost certainly help the Cavs be more competitive. But it might be more likely the team makes the pick at No. 5.

There is no telling whether the Cavs will be able to re-sign Tristan Thompson in free agency, and Drummond will be a free agent after his option expires. The Cavs could suddenly find themselves with limited frontcourt options, which is why it makes sense to take the best available big man with the fifth pick.

Regardless, it seems Cleveland is a team to watch this offseason in terms of activity level.

Warriors Prefer Avdija to Ball, Wiseman

Whereas the Cavaliers hope to be more competitive, the Golden State Warriors expect to win more with a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson returning to the floor.

Of course, the Dubs also have the No. 2 overall pick.

Golden State has any number of options with the pick, whether they choose to stay put or trade down. But from a talent evaluation perspective, the Warriors are apparently enamored with Israeli product Deni Avdija.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Warriors are higher on Avdija than they are on point guard prospect LaMelo Ball, and "perhaps" center James Wiseman, as well.

Avdija has a wealth of international experience and potential as a stretch big with some explosive athleticism. Scouts have drawn comparisons between Avdija and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari, per Letourneau.

Moreover, Letourneau reported the Dubs have "flown to Israel multiple times" in recent times to scout Avdija. He can handle the ball and operate as a playmaker in pick-and-roll, which might allow the Warriors to fully maximize Curry and Thompson off the ball. If nothing else, the 19-year-old would be an upside selection who could also offer intriguing possibilities off the bench.

But is it possible Avdija could still be on the board later in the draft?

Letourneau reported most experts expect Avdija to go in the "5-to-8 range," which could prompt the Warriors to trade back to acquire additional value for the No. 2 pick. If Golden State does choose to trade down, they might look to make a deal with the New York Knicks.

The Knicks and Ball have a reported mutual fondness, and moving up to No. 2 would probably give New York the best opportunity to draft its point guard of the future.

Golden State will likely take inquiries and assess all options, but they also might prefer to remain in the top eight so as to have the chance to select Avdija.

