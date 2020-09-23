TMZ: Ex-Giant K Aldrick Rosas Receives 3 Years of Probation in Hit-and-Run Case

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Former New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas has been sentenced to three years probation and a 30-day suspended jail sentence after pleading no contest to three charges that include misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor hit-and-run, per TMZ Sports.

Rosas must also pay fines and fees and cannot drive with any "measurable amount of alcohol in his system" while on probation, per TMZ Sports.

The ex-Giant was arrested on June 15. Per TMZ Sports, Rosas was accused of driving his SUV at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, slamming his car into the side of a pickup truck and then fleeing the scene.



New York released Rosas in July.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

