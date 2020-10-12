    Christian McCaffrey to Undergo Testing on Ankle Injury, Per Panthers' Matt Rhule

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will undergo evaluations this week on his high-ankle sprain to determine whether he can come off injured reserve.   

    "Once the doctors say he's clear and he feels like he's clear, then we'll activate him," coach Matt Rhule said. "But I'm not sure exactly when that'll be."

    McCaffrey has gained 223 yards from scrimmage (156 rushing, 67 receiving) to go along with seven catches and four total touchdowns in two games for the 3-2 Panthers.

    The former Stanford star, who Carolina drafted eighth overall in 2017, led the NFL with 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns in 2019. He amassed 1,965 total yards and 13 scores the year before in his first season as Carolina's unquestioned top back.

    The 24-year-old signed a four-year, $64 million extension last offseason, cementing himself as the team's franchise star of the present and future.

    McCaffrey, who played all 48 regular-season games during the first three years of his NFL career, unfortunately suffered a health setback in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign when he got a high-ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    The Panthers placed him on injured reserve as a result. 

    Mike Davis has gained 406 total yards and scored three touchdowns. He's gained 4.8 yards per carry and caught 30 passes for 206 receiving yards.

