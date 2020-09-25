Dark-Horse Destinations for Top 2020 NBA Free Agents

1 of 8

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Notable Player Options

Mike Conley (early termination option)

Anthony Davis

DeMar DeRozan

Andre Drummond

Evan Fournier

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Gordon Hayward

Anthony Davis is the only player from this group guaranteed to opt out of his contract, and he's not leaving the Los Angeles Lakers on the heels of a conference finals bid and potential NBA Finals appearance, if not an actual title.

Everyone else is almost certainly finishing out the final year of their deals and won't hit the open market. Evan Fournier stands as the most likely exception, but not one strong enough to warrant an alternative-destination brainstorm.

Notable Restricted Free Agents

Malik Beasley

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Brandon Ingram

Higher-end restricted free agents are difficult to poach when incumbent teams have the right to match any offer. And surefire max candidates are the hardest of all to whisk away. Current squads can see those overtures coming months, if not years, in advance.

That effectively eliminates Brandon Ingram. Prospective suitors can try making the New Orleans Pelicans uncomfortable by tendering a max offer, but they wouldn't have kept him past the trade deadline if they weren't prepared to open the vault.

Neither Malik Beasley nor Bogdan Bogdanovic should net anything close to the max, which theoretically renders them greater flight risks. But so few squads have cap space, it probably doesn't matter. The list of potential admirers who can toss them inflated deals tops out at, maybe, a half-dozen, and they don't have the possible-cornerstone clout to invite near-max offer sheets.

Sign-and-trade scenarios could be on the table, but this assumes their respective teams will play ball. That's not a small ask when both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings will be looking to keep Beasley and Bogdanovic, respectively.

Bogdanovic is probably more stealable. New Kings general manager Monte McNair may not be as married to him as Vlade Divac. But that feels like an inkling more likely to be addressed at next season's trade deadline or by moving Buddy Hield instead.

Do They Have Dark-Horse Landing Spots?

Davis Bertans

Montrezl Harrell

This tier of notable exclusions is awkward. Davis Bertans and Montrezl Harrell are both quality names and easily top-10 free agents relative to actual flight risks. They should land agreements worth noticeably more per year than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

But from where is the dark-horse offer coming? Few teams are working with more than the MLE, and among the ones that most likely will be—Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, New York Knicks—not many have a clear-cut need for either.

Sure, we could say Charlotte for Harrell and then Atlanta or New York for Bertans. But those aren't landing spots out of left field. They're the usual suspects. Scroll through the rest of the league, and an obvious sign-and-trade spot doesn't reveal itself. Maybe the Philadelphia 76ers for Bertans, but they'd be hard-pressed to finish that transaction below the luxury-tax apron.

Don't twist this into something it isn't meant to be. Bertans (flamethrower) and Harrell (thundering offensive finisher) are valuable. Unless they become baggable for the MLE, they're just more likely to stay put or end up exactly where you'd expect them to.