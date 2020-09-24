2020 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Biggest Boom-or-Bust Prospects

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft should be fascinating.

Now slated for Nov. 18, the talent grab lacks a sure-fire superstar and—as you'll see below—counts one of its biggest boom-or-bust ballers as one of its top prospects. Tack on an extended preparation process for teams to shuffle and reshuffle their draft boards, and this draft could be one of the least predictable in years.

We'll do our best to pin down the projected selection order, then spotlight three prospects with the widest gaps between their ceilings and floors.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

8. New York Knicks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

18. Dallas Mavericks: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

23. Utah Jazz: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

29. Toronto Raptors: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

Biggest Boom-or-Bust Prospects

LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

Ball's preternatural passing should cement him as one of the highest selections in this draft. More than a few mocks have his name getting called first. It isn't hard to see why.

"No one in this draft class has more [star power] than Ball," ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote. "... Teammates will love his tremendous passing creativity and the way he empowers others. Ball does not turn 19 until the end of August, leaving considerable room for him to improve his perimeter shooting and defense."

The note about "considerable room" is important, because Ball has plenty of work to do in both departments.

He's not an efficient shooter, nor a discerning shot-selector. He thinks he's in shooting range as soon as he crosses half court, and the numbers just don't back that up (20-of-80 over 12 games with the Hawks). Teammates will tire of those antics quickly if he's killing offensive possessions with bad shots early in the shot clock.

On defense, his motor rarely turns over, and even when it does his lack of strength and top-shelf athleticism limit his impact. His weaknesses are theoretically something NBA coaches could address, but if he never makes those strides, he'll be reduced to passing-specialist duties—if teams even have minutes available for that player type.

Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

Anthony's outlook hinges on the eye of the beholder.

Some will be drawn to his pedigree (No. 4-rated recruit in his class) and clear point-producing prowess. He has enough shake to separate from defenders anywhere on the floor, and he's almost always within scoring range.

But he was also the best player and starting point guard on the first losing team Roy Williams has ever coached. Anthony's offense lost a bit of its luster due to his forgettable 38.0/34.8/75.0 slash line and more of it to the fact he finished with just 11 more assists (88) than turnovers (77).

"Given Anthony's preferred shot selection and questionable facilitating feel for a lead guard, it's worth asking whether he's suited to run an NBA franchise, and how a poor game from him can affect the team's offense," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "Plus, between his high school and college roles, he's had limited experience playing off the ball."

If anyone still sees star potential in Anthony, he'll look like a bargain wherever he lands on draft night. But if he can't run an offense and is only usable as a low-efficiency spark-plug scorer, he could be overdrafted if he's taken anywhere near the lottery.

Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

You could talk yourself into eventually seeing Pokusevski emerge as the best player in this draft. You can also picture a scenario in which he's never usable for an NBA team.

The Athletic's John Hollinger rated Pokusevski as the 13th-best prospect but held no punches about the rail-thin 7-footer's downside:

"Look, there's a decent chance he'll suck. That's part of the deal with a pick like this. But no player remaining on the board has anywhere near the high-end outcomes that Pokusevski brings. Some of the stuff he does on tape is ridiculous; he just needs to fill in the gaps between highlights with more of the mundane. Take the plunge!"

Pokusevski might be a shot-blocker, three-point shooter and off-the-dribble shot-creator. But if he can't add weight, fine-tune his fundamentals and up his efficiency, he may never be fit to take the NBA floor.