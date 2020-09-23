Drew Brees Downplays Air Yards Criticism After Saints' Loss to Raiders

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees brushed aside criticism of his performance in a Week 2 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders during a call with reporters Wednesday, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Talk that the 41-year-old Brees may be slowing down has centered around various statistics, including his air yards' per pass attempt:

Brees specifically referenced that concern in his comments to reporters.

"I feel good, I feel good. ... You know one of the statistics that was thrown out after the game was the yards per attempt or something like that. There are many statistics I do not pay one bit of attention to—and that would be one of them. At the end of the day, I am focused on putting us in position to succeed, making great decisions, both in the run game or pass game, whatever is predicated on my ability to get us in the best play. And our ability to take care of the football and go and score points, put us in the best position to win.

"Those are the things I'm focused on, and I don't care how we do it. I honestly don't. I just want to win football games."

The Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 in Week 1 before losing to the Raiders 34-24.

Brees and the Saints were without wide receiver Michael Thomas in Week 2 after the single-season receptions record holder suffered a high-ankle sprain against Tampa Bay.

