Cowboys News: Chidobe Awuzie out Multiple Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will be out multiple weeks after he left his team's 40-39 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday (h/t Pro Football Talk).

Awuzie, who was drafted by the Cowboys at 60th overall in 2017 out of Colorado, added three tackles and an interception in his first two outings of the season.

The loss of Awuzie is yet another blow to an injury-plagued Cowboys defense, which is already without starting cornerback Anthony Brown (rib). The Cowboys led the league with nine players on injured reserve heading into Sunday's game. Jourdan Lewis, who missed Week 1, returned to bolster the Cowboys defense with five tackles at cornerback against the Falcons.

An injury that will force him to miss multiple games is the last thing the 25-year-old Awuzie needs, as he's in the final year of his rookie contract.

Awuzie started in all 16 games for the Cowboys last season, collecting 79 tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. He defended 14 passes, up from 11 during his second year in the league, and was credited with an interception for the third year. He also added his first career fumble recovery.

Rookie Trevon Diggs slotted in to the Cowboys defense, but with a second empty spot at cornerback, Dallas will have to dig deep to fill the hole. Brandon Carr, who signed for a second stint in Dallas this offseason as a safety, played at cornerback during his previous 12 seasons in the league and is a solid option to slot in on the outside. C.J. Goodwin, who recovered the onside kick that helped the Cowboys come back against Atlanta, is also a cornerback, and could be moved to defense after playing only special teams so far in 2020.