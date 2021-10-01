Giants' Sterling Shepard Out vs. Saints Because of Hamstring Injury

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints because of a hamstring injury.

The Giants will also be without the services of receiver Darius Slayton, who's battling a hamstring problem as well.

Shepard led the Giants in receptions (66) and was second in receiving yards (656) in 2020. It was a solid return considering he missed four games because of turf toe.

Injuries have been a persistent—albeit relatively minor—issue for the 28-year-old, who missed 15 combined games over the past four seasons. That's important for both him and the Giants considering his four-year, $41 million extension allows New York to move on after this season without a big cap hit.

Based on his production in 2021 (18 receptions for 223 yards and one touchdown), Shepard won't be going anywhere.

Sensing a need to upgrade quarterback Daniel Jones' supporting cast, the Giants signed receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph and selected receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 draft. Their arrivals will help to cushion the blow of Shepard's injury.

One or more players will need to help make up for Shepard's production, so this also allows tight end Evan Engram the opportunity to build on his first Pro Bowl campaign as he approaches free agency.