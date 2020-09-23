2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Reportedly Set to Be Held Dec. 8-9 on Campuses

Marco Garcia/Associated Press

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will reportedly be played on school campuses this season despite several changes to the 2020-21 college basketball schedule, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The target date for the games is Dec. 8 and 9, per Rothstein.

Rothstein previously reported that Orlando, Florida, was a possible "bubble" location for cross-conference tournaments, and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge was one of four events considered "primary priorities."

Despite delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college basketball season is set to begin Nov. 25 after the NCAA Division I Council approved that start date.

The council reduced the maximum number of games each team can play by four. Men's teams can play 24 or 25 games, as well as one multiple-team event.

With the Big Ten and ACC each expected to play 20 conference games, that leaves limited space for a nonconference schedule. However, the challenge event between the two conferences guarantees at least one marquee game outside the league.

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge began in 1999, pitting the leagues together for one game for each team. The two sides usually try to pair top contenders to create even matchups. Last season, Duke faced Michigan State, Louisville took on Michigan and North Carolina matched up with Ohio State. All six teams were ranked in the Top 11.

The Big Ten won eight of 14 games last season, but the ACC holds a 12-6-3 all-time mark in the series and a 133-106 record.