Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 3 NFL Picks

DraftKings Line: Baltimore -3.5



"The biggest matchup of the season so far pits the NFL's two best teams against one another with the Kansas City Chiefs getting a nod by all but two of B/R's voters for one simple reason," Sobleski said in summarizing our final pick of the week. "The Baltimore Ravens are laying 3.5 points against the reigning Super Bowl champs."

"Baltimore may be the better team right now, but there's no reason whatsoever to bet against Patrick Mahomes and Co. when they've shown time and again they can score with anyone and come back from any deficit."

Mahomes has never failed to cover or push in six games as an underdog in his NFL career. And while the Ravens have been dominating to more of an extent than the Chiefs have early this season, neither the Browns nor the Texans were in great shape for those matchups. The Chiefs also easily handled the Texans but struggled against the much more impressive Chargers.

Baltimore fell by five points when these teams met in Kansas City last September. What have the Ravens done to suddenly lay 3.5 with a limited home-field advantage this week? They've improved and Jackson has taken off as a passer, but need we remind you that the Chiefs won the Super Bowl?

This has the look and feel of a field-goal game, and we won't fault you for refusing to bet against Mahomes and Andy Reid with 3.5 points on the other side. In fact, that's what we recommend.

Predictions

Davenport: Kansas City

Gagnon: Kansas City

Kahler: Kansas City

Miller: Baltimore

Sobleski: Kansas City

Tesfatsion: Baltimore

Consensus: Kansas City +3.5



Score Prediction: Ravens 28, Chiefs 27

