UFC 253: Breaking Down the Best Value Picks for Gamblers

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz meet at UFC 253 to crown the successor to longtime divisional kingpin Jon Jones.

Reyes lost via decision to Jones at UFC 247 in February in a contest that was closer on most people's scorecards than it was per the official judges.

Regardless, Reyes proved easily to be the most dangerous opponent the UFC's best pound-for-pound fighter has staved off since a younger version of "Bones" fended off Alexander Gustafsson in their first fight back in 2013 at UFC 165.

So Reyes was a shoo-in for the honor of fighting for the vacated title belt after Jones moved up to heavyweight, and Blachowicz got the nod for the other slot thanks to him being the next top contender Jones hadn't yet faced.

Reyes, 30, is seven years younger than Blachowicz and appears to be getting better every single fight. The southpaw lands 4.88 significant strikes per minute and has legit power in all his limbs.

Blachowicz also carries some serious pop in his fights, but the Polish star lands his strikes at a lower rate than Reyes and has already shown his ceiling in the UFC.

On top of that, Reyes came so close to capturing UFC gold in his last fight that he's surely going to pull out all the stops against Blachowicz to ensure he gets the belt around his waist this time around.

You won't win a ton of money in return, but Reyes is almost certainly going to be the next UFC light heavyweight champ.

Back Reyes by any method at -200 (Bet $100 to win $50).