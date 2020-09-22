Sabrina Ionescu Provides Update on Ankle Injury, Talks Kobe Bryant, More

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

In an interview with the New York Times' Marc Stein, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu addressed her season-ending ankle injury and the continued impact of Kobe Bryant's death.

In her second game as a pro, Ionescu finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. As it looked like she was about to exceed the lofty expectations thrust upon her, the former Oregon star exited a July 31 game against the Atlanta Dream.

While Ionescu avoided surgery, the rebuilding Liberty, who won a WNBA-low two games, had little reason to rush her back to the court.

"It happens. It really wasn't the end of the world," Ionescu said of the injury. "It wasn't like my senior year of college or anything. I'll have many, many more opportunities to play in the league, so it really wasn't like a devastating experience. I kind of just took it for what it was and moved on."

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick also explained to Stein she has no firm timetable on when she'll resume full five-on-five action:

"I'm able to do just about everything that I want. I'm not playing live now and probably won't be for a while, just because there’s no point playing live. It's not necessarily for my health or my ankle, but just due to COVID-19 and everything going on. I don't really feel like I want to go to a gym and start playing with random people at this point."

A number of stars play overseas upon the conclusion of the WNBA season because they can earn more money compared to their WNBA contracts. Ionescu said to Stein she isn't feeling any pressure to hurry her rehab along, citing the long layoff until the 2021 campaign.

Her prolific college career helped her build a national profile before she ever arrived in the WNBA, with Bryant, who died in January, among the many admirers of her game. The 22-year-old spoke at the memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center in February. Hours later, she became the first player in Division I history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

"It was difficult, but it was also an honor," Ionescu said of being asked to appear. "Obviously being around such great people that were in attendance, some great teammates, all of his mentors, really everyone that was there — it was something that I am so happy that I was able to do and was asked to do."

She told Stein she'll "always be close to his family, and I think they know that they'll always be close to me."