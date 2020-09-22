Packers Rumors: Davante Adams' Hamstring Injury Not Serious; Week 3 Status TBD

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Although Davante Adams' hamstring injury isn't considered serious, the three-time Pro Bowler could miss the Green Bay Packers' Week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Head coach Matt LaFleur initially told reporters Monday that Adams' hamstring problem was relatively minor:

"I know he wanted to go back in the game. I just told him, 'Hey, let's see how these next few series go, and see if we need you.' Obviously, he's a huge part of what we do offensively and a key member of this football team. If we don't need him, we didn't want to put him back in a position to do further harm to his own body."

Adams enjoyed a monster Week 1, catching 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns as Green Bay beat the Minnesota Vikings 43-34.

Green Bay didn't miss the 27-year-old too much Sunday as it rolled up 488 yards on the Detroit Lions. That might say more about the Lions, though, considering they allowed 363 yards to the Chicago Bears in their opening-week defeat.

The Packers' decision not to substantively bolster their receiving corps this offseason—especially during the draft—was a bit perplexing.

Adams is an elite wideout, but the team's depth at the position falls off after him. He finished with 997 receiving yards in 12 games last season. Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were second and fourth with 477 and 452 yards, respectively.

Should Adams miss Sunday's game, the Saints should expect a healthy dose of Aaron Jones both on the ground and through the air. The Packers running back has 234 rushing yards and eight receptions for 78 yards in his first two games.