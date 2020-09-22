Ex-OSU Coach Urban Meyer Admits He Never Felt Bad Running Up Score on Michigan

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan when he was head coach of Ohio State, and he rarely showed any mercy for the school's biggest rival.

The former coach discussed running up the score against Michigan during an interview Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show:

"Our players worked for that game every year, you get a chance to go in and play, I'm not going to tell them to slow down," Meyer said.

Ohio State has won eight straight games in the rivalry, with Meyer going 7-0 during his time with the school.

There were certainly close battles, including the 2013 matchup that ended 42-41 and the 2016 version that ended with the No. 2 Buckeyes earning a 30-27 win over the No. 3 Wolverines. However, the margin has been at least double digits in five of the last six years.

Patrick referenced the 2018 battle where Ohio State won 62-39 behind six Dwayne Haskins touchdowns.

After last season's 56-27 romp behind new head coach Ryan Day, it's clear Michigan will have to work much harder to stop the Buckeyes from running up the score.