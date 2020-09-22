49ers Rumors: Clay Matthews Not Drawing Interest After Bosa, Ford Injuries

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers haven't shown any interest in signing Clay Matthews after they lost Nick Bosa and Dee Ford to injuries, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

The 49ers confirmed Monday that Bosa suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 31-13 win over the New York Jets. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported it's unclear when Ford will return to the field while he battles a back injury.

Matthews made 13 appearances for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, finishing with 33 tackles and eight sacks.

In what was largely a cost-cutting move, the Rams released the 34-year-old in March. By doing so, Los Angeles saved $3.75 million in salary-cap space and didn't have to pay out his $2 million roster bonus.

On Sept. 10, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Denver Broncos, who were looking to replace an injured Von Miller, inquired about Matthews, only to be told he didn't intend to play in 2020. Ryan Williams, Matthews' agent, refuted the report:

Barrows wrote the six-time Pro Bowler "seems ideal for the nickel pass-rush role" in San Francisco given the team's current situation.

While clearly no longer the player who made the 2010 All-Pro team, his sack total from last year shows he can be an effective pass-rusher. His experience in Los Angeles would presumably help him in the 49ers' NFC West clashes as well.

Perhaps the front office is targeting another option because the team is clearly in need of some help on the edge.