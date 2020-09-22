Devonta Freeman's Updated Fantasy Outlook Amid Giants Contract Rumors

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The New York Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley for the year when he tore his ACL in Week 2. So did plenty of fantasy managers.

With the Giants working to sign free agent Devonta Freeman, per NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, it's worth examining the fantasy value of the veteran tailback. Although he may provide an immediate boost to New York's offense, it doesn't automatically make him a must-add.

Freeman rushed for only 656 yards and two touchdowns on 184 carries with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. The 28-year-old played only two games the year prior because of knee and groin injuries.

Since posting back-to-back seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns in 2015 and 2016, Freeman hasn't come close to replicating his success. There's little reason to believe he'll rediscover his rhythm given the way New York has looked early in the season.

The Giants have faced an early deficit in both games to start the year, forcing the offense to rely on a pass-heavy attack while trying to keep up with their opponents. In their 26-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, the Giants ran the ball only 20 times, with Barkley getting 15 carries. In Week 2, New York handed the ball off only 18 times.

In Freeman's best years with the Falcons, he averaged between 14-16 carries per game. It's tough to buy him getting a similar share if he signs with New York, especially since the Giants also have Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman at running back.

Freeman could be a good change-of-pace back and can help defend against the pass rush with his 5'8", 206-pound frame. Beyond that, there's little upside for fantasy managers to justify anything more than a flier on the former Florida State product.

Don't spend a large chunk of your FAB budget on him unless you're desperate.