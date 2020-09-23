MLB Mailbag: What Were the Most Memorable Moments of the 2020 Season?

0 of 10

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It's MLB mailbag time once again, and this time around, we asked Bleacher Report app users to choose the most memorable moment of the 2020 MLB season.

The results were a mix of individual achievements, impressive team performances, COVID-19 issues, a bold challenge to baseball's unwritten rules and Joe Kelly's face.

Thanks once again to everyone who participated in this week's crowdsourcing thread on the app. Be on the lookout every Tuesday afternoon for your chance to weigh in on the newest topic.

Now let's dive right in.