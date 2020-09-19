Ranking the 25 Biggest Surprises of the 2020 MLB Season

0 of 26

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB season has been full of surprises, from unexpected contenders vying for a spot in this year's expanded playoff format to individual standouts who have exceeded expectations.

The focus here will be on the individual side of things.

Based on production relative to expectations, we have selected the 25 biggest surprises of the 2020 MLB season.

What does "production relative to expectations" mean?

It means you won't see top prospects like Luis Robert, Sixto Sanchez, Alec Bohm, Ke'Bryan Hayes or even James Karinchak who are living up to the hype on this list. Those guys were expected to do what they're doing, and we'd be talking about them as disappointments if they weren't producing at a high level.

It also means you won't see the guys who were popular picks to break out heading into the year. Guys like Dinelson Lamet, Max Fried, Alex Verdugo, Jesse Winker, Eloy Jimenez and Dansby Swanson all gave prior indication that bigger things might be forthcoming in 2020, so it's hard to call them surprising.

Instead, the focus is simply on the 25 players who we are most surprised to see performing at their current level.

Let's kick things off with some honorable mentions.