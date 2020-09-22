Colin Kaepernick Rookie Card Sells for over $20K at Auction for QB's Charity

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

A one-of-a-kind Colin Kaepernick rookie card sold for over $20,000 at auction this week, and a portion of the proceeds are going to Kaepernick's charity.

According to TMZ Sports, Goldin Auctions sold the 2011 Topps Platinum rookie patch autograph red refractor card for $20,400. Beckett gave the card a 9/10 grade.

Of that $20,400, at least $5,000 is being donated to Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp charity by the person who consigned the card to Goldin Auctions.

The seller will also consign a pair of game-worn, autographed Kaepernick gloves, with a portion of those proceeds going to Know Your Rights Camp as well.

The consigner originally bought the card for less than $1,800 on eBay, per TMZ.

Kaepernick, 32, spent six seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2016. Although he was never named to a Pro Bowl, he did take the Niners to the playoffs twice, including all the way to the Super Bowl during the 2012 season.

Overall, he went 28-30 as a starter during the regular season while completing 59.8 percent of his passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, as well as 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Kaepernick last played in 2016. He went just 1-10 as a starter that season, but he threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for 468 yards and two scores.

Kap began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem that season to protest social injustice, racial inequality and police brutality, and many believe that contributed to all 32 NFL teams passing on signing him since then.

Because of that and his charitable work, Kaepernick has become more popular and famous as a free agent than he was during his playing days.

His memorabilia is now highly sought after by not only football fans, but also those who are fans of his as an individual, and that likely played a role in the lofty bids for his Topps Platinum rookie card.