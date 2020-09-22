Cam Newton Says Patriots Contract Extension 'Literally the Last of My Worries'

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Quarterback Cam Newton is off to a strong start with the New England Patriots, but he isn't concerning himself with his situation beyond this season.

During an appearance on WEEI's Greg Hill Show, Newton was asked about possibly signing an extension after inking a one-year contract with New England in the offseason. The one-time NFL MVP said his contract is nowhere near his top priority:

"You must understand, that is literally the last of my worries and if we had to put an analogy in it, that is under so much work at my desk that I am not really too much focused on it. I do admire and love the culture of the Patriots. It's been a place for me that has been therapeutic. This is a place that has been rather challenging for my growth and is making me better. And also, it has been a place that has given me everything for my needs at this particular time in my life. Through it all, I am going to let the cards shuffle the way they shuffle and do the things that I can control."

Newton and the Pats fell just short in a 35-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, but the team is still 1-1, and Newton is performing better than he has in several years.

After throwing for a modest 155 yards and rushing for 75 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins, Newton let it fly against Seattle.

He went 30-of-44 for 397 yards with one touchdown and one interception, plus he rushed for 47 yards and another two scores. While Tom Brady established himself as arguably the greatest quarterback of all time during his two decades in New England, Newton brings a new dynamic to the New England offense with his mobility.

The Carolina Panthers essentially discarded Newton when they released him during the offseason after signing Teddy Bridgewater. In some ways, the move was understandable since Newton struggled through a shoulder injury in 2018 and then missed all but two games last season with a foot injury.

Newton became a low-risk, high-reward option for the Pats, though, since second-year man Jarrett Stidham was the only real option to replace Brady until they signed Cam.

The Patriots got Newton for a steal with a one-year, $1.05 million base contract, but Newton insisted Tuesday that it isn't about the money:

"Surprisingly but true and factual enough, if I do what I am supposed to do, as I am expecting to, that will not be a topic of discussion here moving forward. Like I said, you're talking to a person who—money at this particular point in my career is not important, right? Let's be honest, I've made money. But for everything I play this game for, I haven't received yet. And that's why I'm playing. It's not about money, it's about respect."

There were some major question marks surrounding the Patriots entering the 2020 season, and their streak of 11 consecutive AFC East titles appeared in jeopardy. That may still be the case since the Buffalo Bills are 2-0 behind the excellent play of Josh Allen.

With the Dolphins and New York Jets both sitting at 0-2, however, it seems likely that the AFC East will be a two-horse race, and New England's hopes rest largely on the arm and legs of its veteran quarterback.

If the Patriots win the division or at least make the playoffs with a wild card, one can only assume Newton will be re-signed and compensated handsomely.