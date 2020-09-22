Marcus Smart: No Regrets over Celtics' Locker Room Incident After Game 2

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Marcus Smart was unhappy with how the Boston Celtics played down the stretch during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, but he wouldn't change anything about his reaction to the 106-101 loss.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, Smart explained why he has "no regrets" over how things played out in Boston's locker room after Thursday's game:

"No, I don't have any regrets. And I don't have any regrets with how my teammates handled it either. I think we handled it perfectly. If you can't talk, if you can't yell, if you can't express how you truly feel with somebody who's supposed to have your back, somebody who you're supposed to trust, and vice versa, then are you really supposed to be trusting that person? That's the type of team we are. We trust each other fully, so for us to be able to yell at each other and get yelled (at) back—and move on (is important). And that's just what it is."

After the Heat's win last Thursday to take a 2-0 series lead, several reporters posted about hearing screaming from inside the Celtics locker room.

Per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Smart was "screaming" and could be heard yelling "y'all on that bulls--t!"



ESPN's Malika Andrews noted there were "loud clanks" that sounded like "someone throwing items" in the locker room.



Celtics players and coaches downplayed the situation afterward.

"Guys were emotional after a hard game," head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Friday. "Hard loss."

Boston held a 60-47 lead at halftime in Game 2 but trailed by seven at the end of the third quarter after getting outscored 37-17. The Celtics also took a 94-89 lead with four minutes, 25 seconds remaining before Miami closed with a 17-7 run to secure the win.

The Celtics did get back on track with a 117-106 win in Game 3 on Saturday. They will attempt to tie the series at two games apiece in Game 5 on Wednesday night.