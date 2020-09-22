Report: Blake Bortles to Sign 1-Year Broncos Contract After Drew Lock's Injury

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Blake Bortles is reportedly signing a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos after starter Drew Lock suffered a shoulder injury that'll keep him sidelined at least three weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mike Klis of 9News reported Bortles is expected to sign with the Broncos after he clears COVID-19 protocols on Friday, when he could officially join the team. Klis also noted "it's not out of the question" that Bortles could serve as the backup to Jeff Driskel on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

