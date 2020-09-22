WWE Raw Ratings Dip to 1.668M Viewers for Retribution's Tag Team Match

RICK SCUTERI/Associated Press

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw on USA Network pulled in 1.668 million viewers, down from last week's show, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Raw experienced a marginal dip in viewership compared to last week's episode, which averaged 1.689 million viewers. WWE faced stiff competition in the form of NFL Monday Night Football the past two weeks.

Monday's episode saw Retribution in action for the first time in a six-man tag team match against The Hurt Business to close the show. While the three members who competed for Retribution appeared to be Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin and Shane Thorne, they went by the names T-Bar, Mace and Slapjack.

Retribution also had two female members played by Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez, but they were not part of the match.

The main event didn't have a definitive finish as other Retribution members interfered, which led to the Raw locker room emptying to fight them off.

WWE champion Drew McIntyre led the way, but he took an RKO from Randy Orton to close the show. Orton previously attacked McIntyre with a chair during a match between Keith Lee and the WWE champion. McIntyre and Orton are facing each other in an Ambulance Match for the title at Clash of Champions on Sunday.

There was also a pair of matches to determine title challengers at Clash of Champions. The first was a Triple Threat tag team match pitting Andrade and Angel Garza against the teams of Seth Rollins and Murphy as well as Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo.

Rollins walked out on Murphy in the middle of the match after attacking him last week, which allowed Andrade and Garza to win and earn the right to face The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championship at Clash of Champions.

In the other No. 1 contender's match, Zelina Vega beat Mickie James, meaning Vega will meet Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship on Sunday.

Next week's Raw should be a significant one with the fallout from Clash of Champions, but it will also have more tough competition from a Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

