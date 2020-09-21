Luka Doncic Called 'Clear No. 1' Player Under 25 to Build Around by NBA Scout

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has a Rookie of the Year and All-NBA first-team selection on his resume at 21 years old.

There is no doubting he is a current and future star in the NBA, and talent evaluators clearly agree. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype shared results from the website's poll of 15 talent evaluators—four general managers, six executives and five scouts—and Doncic was a unanimous choice when asked who they would build around among all players under 25 years old.

"To me, Luka is the clear No. 1," one scout said. "He's a guy who can be a lead ball-handler. He's good enough to score and create at a high level, has the right mental makeup and is incredibly smart. He's been a winner everywhere and will probably be a winner in the league."

