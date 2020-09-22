Fresh Booking Decisions to Shake Up WWE, AEW for Rest of 2020

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

2020 may just go down as the strangest year in pro wrestling history. Not only has the coronavirus pandemic changed a lot, but both WWE and All Elite Wrestling have had several ups and downs in other ways.

The last year has seen WWE make some cuts to save money while it is unable to tour, while AEW has hired several new people, some of whom were among those released by WWE, such as Matt Cardona and Miro.

To fill some of the gaps on Raw and SmackDown, WWE has brought up several stars from NXT since the beginning of the year, including everyone in the Retribution group.

Unfortunately, both companies have also suffered in the storytelling department this year. Repetitive feuds and uninspired storylines have caused some fans to grow restless.

Let's look at some ways AEW and WWE can shake things up during the rest of the year.