Falcons Players 'Didn't Clearly Understand' Onside Kick Rules, Says Arthur Blank

After the Atlanta Falcons watched the Dallas Cowboys recover the onside kick that eventually set up the game-winning field goal in Week 2, team owner Arthur Blank said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he knows where his team went wrong.

"It's clear they (the players) didn't clearly understand what the rules were and what they had to do," Blank said, per WSB-TV's Zach Klein. "I think that's demonstrated when you watch the video."

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that his players did know how to respond when Greg Zuerlein, who would go on to kick a 46-yard field goal that would seal a 15-point comeback in the final five minutes for the Cowboys, went for the onside kick.

"The front three are usually blocking as the high bouncers go to the second side, so the front line, generally on an onside kick, they're looking to get a block first, then the high hop goes to the next player. So when that instance happens and it's not one that's a high hopper you transfer in and you go to your ball ... they definitely know the rule."

As the Falcons watched the ball roll, Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin moved past them to recover it.

The loss, which moved the Falcons to 0-2, marked the first time since 1933 that a team had 39 points and no turnovers but went on to lose the game, according to ESPN Stats & Info. However, it certainly wasn't the first time the Falcons blew a lead in the final minutes of a game.

At least it wasn't the Super Bowl this time.