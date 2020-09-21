Tevin Coleman Reportedly to Miss 'Multiple Weeks' for 49ers After Knee Injury

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Add running back Tevin Coleman to the growing list of long-term injuries for the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Coleman is likely to miss "multiple weeks" after injuring his knee in Sunday's 31-13 win over the New York Jets. Coleman was one of multiple 49ers players to get hurt in the game.

Coleman ran for 12 yards on 14 carries and caught two passes for 28 yards before exiting. It was his second successive nondescript performance after he logged four carries for 18 yards and one reception for six yards in the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Still, San Francisco will head into Week 3 against the New York Giants with a thin backfield. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has already confirmed Raheem Mostert is unlikely to play because of the MCL sprain he suffered Sunday.

With Coleman and Mostert likely out, the spotlight will turn to Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McKinnon missed the entirety of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but he made his long-awaited 49ers debut against Arizona. Through two games, he has 101 yards on six carries, a large chunk of which came on his 55-yard run in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Wilson, who signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2018, had 371 rushing yards and four touchdowns through his first two years.

Shanahan has made the running game a staple of his offensive attack as the 49ers head coach. However, he might have little choice but to lean on backup quarterback Nick Mullens and the passing game when his team faces off against the Giants.