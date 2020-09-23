6 Biggest Takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' 1-1 Start

0 of 6

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys' 2020 season has already been a roller coaster ride with both games coming down to the final drive.

Last year, the Cowboys went 1-6 in one-possession contests. With a 1-1 start in those scenarios, they can take pride in their resilience, though this club has its shortcomings, especially on defense.

Critics have questioned lead skipper Mike McCarthy's decision-making. On a positive note, he's pulled away from the painfully conservative nature of the previous regime.

Though several of McCarthy's play calls on crucial downs haven't worked out in the Cowboys' favor, the offense has the talent to execute in critical situations. With more time and experience, the team's gambles should pay off.

Following an improbable 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, let's examine the biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' start.